Betty J. Coefield
Betty J. Coefield

Tallahassee, FL - Betty Jean Allen Coefield, 79, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, August 22, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment center, with burial in St. Rosa Church Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Coefield was a lifelong member of St. Rosa. She had been a cook for several sorority and fraternity houses at FSU and a longtime homemaker for Attorneys Dean and Carolyn LeBouef, helping to raise their two children, Ryan and Nicole. She also worked for Elder Care Services. Survivors include her sister, Belinda Banks; brother, Jesse McClenton; children she raised as her own, Ralph Cain, Justin Jones and Renee Patterson; longtime companion, Robert Thomas; a nephew who lived with her, Timothy Hinton and a host of other loving relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Old West Enrichment center
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
