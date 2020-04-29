|
|
Betty J. Hopkins
Tallahassee - Betty Jean Wright Hopkins, 70, transitioned Tues. April 21 in Tallahassee. Graveside service will be 12 noon Sat. May 2 at Mt. Zion PB Church Cemetery (Miller's Landing Rd.). Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. May 1. Survivors include her children: Kelvin Wright, Tangela Cotton, Dekisha Wright, and Jarenda Wright. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Angela Cotton; also survived by (12) grandchildren: (11) great-grandchildren; siblings: Kenneth Governor, Francis Austin, Linda Blakely, Janette Davis, Barbara J. Jackson, Doris Wright, and Brenda Hawkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Hopkins family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020