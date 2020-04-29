Services
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Hopkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Hopkins Obituary
Betty J. Hopkins

Tallahassee - Betty Jean Wright Hopkins, 70, transitioned Tues. April 21 in Tallahassee. Graveside service will be 12 noon Sat. May 2 at Mt. Zion PB Church Cemetery (Miller's Landing Rd.). Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. May 1. Survivors include her children: Kelvin Wright, Tangela Cotton, Dekisha Wright, and Jarenda Wright. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Angela Cotton; also survived by (12) grandchildren: (11) great-grandchildren; siblings: Kenneth Governor, Francis Austin, Linda Blakely, Janette Davis, Barbara J. Jackson, Doris Wright, and Brenda Hawkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Hopkins family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now