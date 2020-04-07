Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Betty J. Moore

Betty J. Moore Obituary
Betty J. Moore

Madison, FL - Betty Jean Moore, 72, of Madison, FL passed on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Morilla Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is honored to serve the family. A native of Lamont, Ms. Moore was a member of Greater New Zion Baptist Church, Madison. She had been a farm laborer. Survivors include her daughter, Cassandra Moore; grandchildren: Jaquez (Delaina) Arnold and Ronnisha Blackshear; great-grandchild, Jaquez Arnold II; mother, Rosa Lee Moore; sister, Kimberly Moore; brothers, Sylvester, Eugene, Jerry and Marvin Moore. Her siblings, Fred, Geneva, Minnie and Irene all preceded Betty Jean in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
