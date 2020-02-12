|
Betty J. Tyler
Tallahassee, FL - Betty Jean Bivins Tyler, 74, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Sunday, February 9. 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL 850-942-1950, Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Mrs. Tyler was a superb cook and had been a longtime driver for AVIS Rental Cars. Survivors include her devoted husband, Leroy Tyler; son, Lewis (Crystal) Green. Jr.; daughters, Angela Jenkins and Tammie Bivins; goddaughter, Latoshia Wilson; brothers, Herbert, Willie (Darlene) and Kenny (Marsha) Bivins; sisters, Mary Ann Thompson, Annie Bivins and Barbara (Frank) Billingsley; sister-in-law, Shirley Bigelow; and a host of other relatives.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020