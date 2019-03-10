|
Betty Jean (Smidley) Lyons
Monticello - Betty Jean (Smidley) Lyons, age 86, entered into rest March 2, 2019. She was born in Fort Pierce, Fl., and lived most of her life in Vero Beach and Monticello., Fl. She was the third daughter of Richard Gary and Fannie Hair Roberts, and was predeceased in death by two brothers: Larry and Gary Roberts, and three sisters, Addie Owens, Wanda Hamilton, and Carolyn Pendleton, and her son Rick Smidley. Her survivors include: her son John D. (Doug) Smidley, daughter Deanna Carol Padgett (both of Tallahassee), grandsons Erick Smidley (Vero Beach), and Blake Smidley (Tallahassee), and three great granddaughters (Elliette, Brook, and Summer). Betty was a longtime resident of Westminister Oaks. A service will be held for her at a later date in Vero Beach, Fl.
