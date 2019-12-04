Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Betty Jean Ragans

Betty Jean Ragans Obituary
Betty Jean Ragans

Tallahassee - If life is marked by love and memories, then Betty Jean Ragans, of Tallahassee, Florida, lived a rich life. For eighty-six years, Betty graced us all with her unyielding devotion to family and friends. Betty is survived by her husband, J.T. Ragans, her love of sixty-five years. Together, they raised two children, Kenny (Gina) Ragans and Lisa (Fletcher) Morgan, six grandchildren, Courtney (Jarrod) Gwaltney, Ben (Kristin) Morgan, Mary Katherine Morgan, Sam Morgan, and Tyler Ragans, and two great-grandchildren, Tucker and Peyton Gwaltney.

Betty peacefully passed from this life on November 26, 2019, lovingly surrounded by those closest to her heart - our family. We will miss her steadfastness and drive that we have known all too well, but we are comforted by the endless loving memories we share in Betty -- wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.

The family will be remembering Betty, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 3p.m., at Beggs Funeral Home, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL.

For full obituary, see beggsfuneralhomes.net
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
