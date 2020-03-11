Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Betty Jean Snyder


1933 - 2020
Betty Jean Snyder Obituary
Betty Jean Snyder

Monticello - Betty Jean Snyder, 86, of Tallahassee, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home in Monticello.

A daughter of the late John Hampton "JH" and Susan Ora Weaver Willis, she was born in Moultrie, Georgia on December 28, 1933. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Keith Snyder, Sr. and daughter, Susan Ann Tanner. She worked for the telephone company and eventually retired from the State of Florida after 30 years as a telephone operator. Later she worked at Seminole Lanes and Snyder's Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.

Survivors include her son, Richard Keith Snyder, Jr., (wife, Cindy); grandsons, John Powell and David Tanner (wife, Vickie); great-granddaughter, Alexis Tanner; and siblings, Junior Willis, Jeannette Dochterman, Johnnie Maude Summerour, Jack Willis and Shirley Gay. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to . Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
