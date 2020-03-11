|
|
Betty Jean Snyder
Monticello - Betty Jean Snyder, 86, of Tallahassee, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home in Monticello.
A daughter of the late John Hampton "JH" and Susan Ora Weaver Willis, she was born in Moultrie, Georgia on December 28, 1933. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Keith Snyder, Sr. and daughter, Susan Ann Tanner. She worked for the telephone company and eventually retired from the State of Florida after 30 years as a telephone operator. Later she worked at Seminole Lanes and Snyder's Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.
Survivors include her son, Richard Keith Snyder, Jr., (wife, Cindy); grandsons, John Powell and David Tanner (wife, Vickie); great-granddaughter, Alexis Tanner; and siblings, Junior Willis, Jeannette Dochterman, Johnnie Maude Summerour, Jack Willis and Shirley Gay. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to . Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020