Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration Baptist Church
3300 Shamrock Street East
Tallahassee, FL
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebration Baptist Church
3300 Shamrock Street East
Tallahassee, FL
Betty Jean Tengstedt Obituary
Betty Jean Tengstedt, age 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Betty was born November 1, 1931 to Homer and Lila Vae Amos in the region of Sand Mountain, Alabama.

Betty worked as a Patient Representative for Tallahassee Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 1992, after which, she served as a Trust Volunteer for an additional 25 years, from 1993-2018, providing assistance to hospital visitors at the "C" elevator information desk.

Betty loved helping others, greeting thousands of visitors with her beautiful smile, her kindness and her love for people. She loved to help others as she immersed herself in the Love of Jesus.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Lila Vae Amos; daughter, Peggy Poulsen; and beloved sister, Patsy Eller. She is survived by husband, Richard Tengstedt of 62 years; son and daughter-in-law, Richard K. and Wanda Tengstedt; two sisters, Marie Rardin, Nancy Kerr (Bob); son- in- law, Gary Poulsen; two grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at Celebration Baptist Church, 3300 Shamrock Street East, Tallahassee, FL 32309 with the Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 am.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
