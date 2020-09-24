Betty Jewell Lewis Willis
Tallahassee - Betty Jewell Lewis Willis, 95, of Tallahassee, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Due to the coronavirus, a private Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Woodville Cemetery, Woodville, FL.
Jewell was born September 25, 1924 to Fondren and Vera Lewis in Indianola, FL. She resided in Cairo, GA until moving to Tallahassee in 1950. She was a bus driver for the Leon County School System until her retirement. Jewell enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She was a member of Woodville United Methodist Church and member of United Methodist Women's Organization.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Walker (Jimmy) of Tallahassee; two grandchildren, Jimbo Walker (Diane), and Kim Crum (Jeff) of Tallahassee; five great-grandchildren, Trey Walker (Miki) of Orlando, Ashley Allbritton (Robby) of Tallahassee, Cameron Walker (Emmy) of Tallahassee, Jeffery Crum (Amanda) of Orlando, and Walker Crum (Jennifer)of Tuscaloosa; and three great great-grandsons, Daniel, Sam and A.J., two sisters, Annie Laura Willis and Rae Ennis; and a cherished friend, Duly Walker.