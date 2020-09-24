1/1
Betty Jewell Lewis Willis
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jewell Lewis Willis

Tallahassee - Betty Jewell Lewis Willis, 95, of Tallahassee, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Due to the coronavirus, a private Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Woodville Cemetery, Woodville, FL. Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL (850) 942-2929 is handling arrangements.

Jewell was born September 25, 1924 to Fondren and Vera Lewis in Indianola, FL. She resided in Cairo, GA until moving to Tallahassee in 1950. She was a bus driver for the Leon County School System until her retirement. Jewell enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She was a member of Woodville United Methodist Church and member of United Methodist Women's Organization.

She is survived by her daughter, Gail Walker (Jimmy) of Tallahassee; two grandchildren, Jimbo Walker (Diane), and Kim Crum (Jeff) of Tallahassee; five great-grandchildren, Trey Walker (Miki) of Orlando, Ashley Allbritton (Robby) of Tallahassee, Cameron Walker (Emmy) of Tallahassee, Jeffery Crum (Amanda) of Orlando, and Walker Crum (Jennifer)of Tuscaloosa; and three great great-grandsons, Daniel, Sam and A.J., two sisters, Annie Laura Willis and Rae Ennis; and a cherished friend, Duly Walker.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved