Betty Jewell Lewis WillisTallahassee - Betty Jewell Lewis Willis, 95, of Tallahassee, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.Due to the coronavirus, a private Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Woodville Cemetery, Woodville, FL. Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL (850) 942-2929 is handling arrangements.Jewell was born September 25, 1924 to Fondren and Vera Lewis in Indianola, FL. She resided in Cairo, GA until moving to Tallahassee in 1950. She was a bus driver for the Leon County School System until her retirement. Jewell enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She was a member of Woodville United Methodist Church and member of United Methodist Women's Organization.She is survived by her daughter, Gail Walker (Jimmy) of Tallahassee; two grandchildren, Jimbo Walker (Diane), and Kim Crum (Jeff) of Tallahassee; five great-grandchildren, Trey Walker (Miki) of Orlando, Ashley Allbritton (Robby) of Tallahassee, Cameron Walker (Emmy) of Tallahassee, Jeffery Crum (Amanda) of Orlando, and Walker Crum (Jennifer)of Tuscaloosa; and three great great-grandsons, Daniel, Sam and A.J., two sisters, Annie Laura Willis and Rae Ennis; and a cherished friend, Duly Walker.