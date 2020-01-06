|
|
Betty Jo Drake Shiell
Venice/formerly Tallahassee - Betty Jo Drake Shiell, age 90, of Venice, Florida and formerly of Tallahassee passed away on December 30, 2019. She was born on May 21, 1929, in Bainbridge, Georgia to Fred O. Drake, Sr. and Fanny Brown Drake and moved to Tallahassee in 1940. Betty Jo graduated from Leon High School in 1947 and graduated from Florida State University in 1951. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority at FSU and was a Dreamgirl for the Phi Kappa Alpha Fraternity at the University of Florida.
In 1951 she married Bernard W. Shiell, Jr. who passed away in 2013 and was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Fred O Drake, Jr (Roberta) and Robert B. Drake (Mary Leslie).
Betty Jo was a Master Quilter. She owned and operated Mrs. Shiell's School for Inquiring Mynds and later opened Mrs. Shiell's Quilt Shop in Tallahassee, FL. She also taught quilting classes in many cities in the United States. She produced several quilting books and many patterns.
She served as a President of the Tallahassee Junior League, served as a President of Quilters Unlimited in Tallahassee. They moved to Venice in 2002 where they volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. She was also a recent member of Clamshells Sit and Stich Group.
Betty Jo is survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth Fekkai of New York City, Sallie (Terry) Hirter of Crossville, TN, Susan (Eric) Mori of Venice; three grandchildren, Danny (Najla) Hirter, Alexander Fekkai, Elizabeth Mori (David) Boone; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Dominic Hirter; two step-grandchildren, Cindy Mori (Jason) Dinan and Eric (Tammy) Mori, IV. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and her devoted caregiver Kat Dewey.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Peale Chapel at Grace United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church of Venice, Trinity Methodist Church of Tallahassee or Tidewell Hospice of Venice. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020