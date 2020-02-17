|
|
Betty Kleeman
Tallahassee - Betty Kleeman, age 85, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, died Feb. 15, 2020, in Tallahassee, FL, after a three-year-long battle with cancer.
Born Betty Adeline Cohen in 1934 in Augusta, GA, to Clarence Henry Cohen and Rhode Green Cohen, she grew up amid uncles, aunts and cousins in the multifamily house and adjacent cottage her paternal grandfather built in 1897. During World War II her childhood home also served as a boarding house that her mother ran for military personnel based nearby while her father, then a colonel in the U.S. Army, was stationed in the South Pacific.
Betty graduated from Augusta's Richmond Academy in 1951 at age 16, then attended Wellesley College in Wellesley, MA, for three years, where she majored in art history and fell in love with nearby Boston. She also fell in love with her college roommate's brother, Hilmar Kleeman, married him in 1954, and moved to Nashville, TN, then home to Hilmar's parents and the family business, Town & Country Cleaners. Betty and Hilmar raised three daughters and welcomed three grandsons during their 36-year marriage, which ended in 1990.
After her older children left for college in the 1970s, Betty worked in a variety of local shops where she sold women's clothes, then house plants, and eventually, books. For several years in the 1980s she served as an on-site assistant to the Pritikin diet, exercise and cardiovascular health recovery programs then located in Miami, FL, and Santa Monica, CA. Before she retired in the mid-1990s she worked as a receptionist and patient scheduler for physicians at Nashville's St. Thomas Hospital.
Known for her intelligence and way with words, energy, friendliness, enthusiasm, generosity, empathy and wise counsel, Betty was a celebrated cook and welcoming hostess; an avid reader and gardener; a skilled Mahjong, Scrabble and duplicate bridge player; a superb knitter of beautiful blankets; an accomplished pianist in her youth; and a politically engaged well-informed citizen. She was a devoted mother, adoring grandmother, smitten great-grandmother, caring friend and doting dog owner.
Betty was a member of the Reform Jewish congregation Temple Ohabai Shalom ("The Temple") in Nashville, TN, for 40 years, until her move to Tallahassee, FL, in 1999 to join her daughter Libby and family after they relocated there. In Tallahassee, Betty was a member of Temple Israel for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, U.S. Army Colonel (Retired) Clarence H. Cohen; mother, Rhode Green Cohen; infant brother Isaac Cohen; brother Clarence Cohen Jr.; and ex-husband Hilmar Kleeman, with whom she enjoyed renewed friendship before his death in 1994.
Betty is survived by her twin daughters, Elizabeth "Libby" Fairhurst (Brian), of Tallahassee, FL, and Patricia "Patsy" Noonan (partner Rob Graham), of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter Kathy Kleeman (Stephen Webb) of Louisville, KY; three grandsons: Michael Fairhurst (Katie Forman), of Lakewood, CO; Will Fairhurst, of Philadelphia, PA; and Lee Noonan, of Pittsburgh, PA; and one great-grandson, Paul Forman Fairhurst, of Lakewood, CO. She also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many dear friends who made her life richer and final months better.
Betty's family is grateful for the kindness of in-home caregivers from Visiting Angels of Tallahassee and the compassionate care teams at Seven Hills Health & Rehabilitation Center and Big Bend Hospice who made the end of her life more comfortable.
The family will celebrate Betty's life at a later, yet-to-be determined place and time. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering her with donations to the at or Big Bend Hospice Foundation at bigbendhospice.org.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020