Betty Lou Ford
Tallahassee, FL - Betty Lou McGee Ford, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Peter P.B. Church, Tallahassee, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. She was a member of St. Peter and a die-hard FAMU Rattler fan. Her love and legacy will be cherished by her children: Julianne and Fredrick Thompson, Cassandra Ford-Nolen, Michael (Gwen), Ricky (LaTasha) and Dwayne (Rhonda) McGee; 12 grand and 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Annie Lee Haynes, Dan (Patricia) McGee, Jr., Patrick Calvin and Maxine Lee; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019