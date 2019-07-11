Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter P.B. Church
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Betty Lou Ford Obituary
Betty Lou Ford

Tallahassee, FL - Betty Lou McGee Ford, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Peter P.B. Church, Tallahassee, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. She was a member of St. Peter and a die-hard FAMU Rattler fan. Her love and legacy will be cherished by her children: Julianne and Fredrick Thompson, Cassandra Ford-Nolen, Michael (Gwen), Ricky (LaTasha) and Dwayne (Rhonda) McGee; 12 grand and 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Annie Lee Haynes, Dan (Patricia) McGee, Jr., Patrick Calvin and Maxine Lee; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019
