Betty M. Rivers
Tallahassee, FL - Betty Lee Miller Rivers, 74, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday (11/23) at St. Phillip AME Church, Centerville Rd., with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE ( 850-942-1950). Mrs. Rivers was a 30+ year employee with Patient Access at TMH. She was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bulls and the LA Lakers. Survivors include her children: Izell Rivers, Sandra (John) Gaymon, Sharon (Phillip) Holmes and Brenda (Vincent) Rivers; siblings: Thomas, Clyde (Gwen) and Mary Lee Miller and Gladys Gaines; 10 grand and two great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019