Betty Moore Daniels
Quincy - Ms. Betty Moore Daniels, 84 years of age, Quincy, FL, departed this life on Friday, May 08,2020 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: four daughters, Cynthia Stevens(Derick), Margaret D. Bronson, Erinn D. Daniels, all of Quincy, FL, Samantha D. Campbell(Michael), Tallahassee, FL, two sons, Roosevelt Daniels, Jr., and Carl J. Daniels, both of Quincy, FL, two sisters, Abbie Dixon(Jeff), and Claudette Grimes(RC), both of Quincy, FL, 8 grands; 17 great-grands. Visitation from 2pm - 7pm, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life 12 Noon, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Daniels family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 13 to May 14, 2020