Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Sunnyvale Cemetery
Quincy, FL
Betty Moore Daniels Obituary
Betty Moore Daniels

Quincy - Ms. Betty Moore Daniels, 84 years of age, Quincy, FL, departed this life on Friday, May 08,2020 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: four daughters, Cynthia Stevens(Derick), Margaret D. Bronson, Erinn D. Daniels, all of Quincy, FL, Samantha D. Campbell(Michael), Tallahassee, FL, two sons, Roosevelt Daniels, Jr., and Carl J. Daniels, both of Quincy, FL, two sisters, Abbie Dixon(Jeff), and Claudette Grimes(RC), both of Quincy, FL, 8 grands; 17 great-grands. Visitation from 2pm - 7pm, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life 12 Noon, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Daniels family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 13 to May 14, 2020
