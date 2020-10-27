Betty Rose DanielsTallahassee - Betty Rose Daniels, 81, of Tallahassee passed into eternal rest on October 22, 2020. She was born on January 19, 1939 in Capitola, Florida to Mary Joe Baldwin and Hodges Reddick. She grew up and was educated in her early years of life in the Capitola-Chaires community.Her spiritual and Christian foundation was laid when she accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and joined the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Capitola, and FL. As she grew in her faith, she became a Sunday school teacher. She later became a member of the Bethel Baptist Church of Tallahassee, FL.Her early education was received at the Station One School in Chaires, FL, where she gained a love for basketball and played on the middle school team. She would move onto high school to attend what's referred to by many as the "old" Lincoln High School Tigers where she served as Student Council Secretary, played the French horn in the band and was voted Homecoming Queen before graduating in 1959. In subsequent years, she served as Secretary for the Class Reunion of 1959. After graduating high school, she met and later married Staff Sgt. Earl Daniels of Thomasville, GA. They would later go on to have two children. She attended Florida A&M University in Tallahassee where she received a bachelor's degree of Library Science. She worked at the Leon County Public Library for a few years before establishing a 25-year career in the Leon County Public School System as a librarian/media specialist at Rickards High School in Tallahassee. While working a full-time job, she advanced her education and earn a master's degree in Library Science in 1984 from Florida State University in Tallahassee. She was a member of the Black Librarians Association. Also, she was a member of the Gold Star Wives Association of America, a national non-profit service organization that provides assistance and friendship to those who have lost their spouse to a military-related cause of death. At Rickards, she mentored many students and served on the coaching staff of the school's girls' basketball and golf teams in the late 1990s before she retired in 2001. Upon retirement, she frequently visited her children and grand-child in Atlanta, GA. She enjoyed attending church, golfing, tennis, gardening and meeting new people. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching and attending various sporting events.She was preceded in death by her husband, United States Marine Corp Staff Sgt. Earl Daniels; her father, Hodges Reddick; her mother, Mary Joe Brundage; brother, James Reddick; two sisters, Clara Mae Washington and Gertrude Reddick.She is survived by her two children, daughter Deborah Hawkins of Atlanta, GA; son, Earl Daniels of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Raevin Hawkins of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Monroe Rivers Jr. of Tallahassee, FL,and Samuel Reddick of Tallahassee, FL; an aunt, Ella Pearl Baldwin of Melbourne, FL; sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, Jerome (Almeda) Simpson of Thomasville, GA, Emerson (Rubye) Baker of Jacksonville. FL, Pauline Daniels of Thomasville, GA, Randy (Carol) Bell of Norfolk, VA, Dan (Naomi) Moody of Metairie, LA, Joseph (Sylvia) Daniels of Johns Creek, GA and Shedrick (Deirdre) Daniels of Milton, GA, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 30 2020 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.