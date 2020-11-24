Betty Sue Veal
Tallahassee - Betty Sue (Fryer) Veal peacefully passed from this earth on Monday, November 23, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family.
Betty Sue was born in Jacksonville, FL in 1932 to Lucille and Martin Fryer. She received a degree in Early Childhood and Elementary Education from Florida State University in 1954 where she served as President of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and was awarded numerous academic honors. A year later she would meet the love of her life, William "Bill" Veal, on the steps of Riverside Park United Methodist Church in Jacksonville where they would marry in August of 1955. They went on to spend 54 glorious years together and adopted two daughters whom they showered with love. As a life-long, devout Methodist, Betty Sue believed, with her whole heart, in the Wesleyan doctrine of Prevenient Grace.
Betty Sue was a devoted wife and mother involving herself in numerous activities to support her daughters including Girl Scout Leader, Sunday School teacher, Bible School Director, PTA volunteer and organizer of many fundraising events. She went on to become the Founding President of Lincoln High School Choral Parent Association, and along with her husband, headed up the Lincoln High School PTO from 1978-1980. She also had time to hold numerous positions at Killearn United Methodist Church.
In 1980, Betty Sue became Co-Founder of Tallahassee Informed Parents, an organization of parents and other concerned citizens whose goal was the prevention and early intervention of drug use by children and adolescents. T.I.P., as it was known, was supported by many local charitable groups and law enforcement organizations. Her work with T.I.P. led to her being named Tallahassee Women of the Year in 1981, an honor she shared with Co-Founder Jackie Harvey. This was soon followed by membership on the Board of Directors of a newly founded adolescent drug abuse treatment concept called Turn About Inc. Betty Sue was also an active member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) for over 46 years where she enjoyed the enduring friendships of her local Tallahassee P.E.O. Chapter CL 'sisters'.
In retirement, Bill and Betty Sue would split their time between Tallahassee, FL and Lake Junaluska, NC, where, in NC, they would forge new friendships and solidify older ones as they involved themselves in life in the mountains of Western North Carolina.
Betty Sue was predeceased by her husband, Bill and sister, Barbra Fryer Marsee. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Peggy Taylor and Pam Kuester (Ed, a/k/a her "Gem"); grandchildren Natalie Taylor (Kim), Josh Taylor (Carly), Liz Baynard (Kevin), Edward Kuester (Kate); two great grandchildren, a treasured sister-in-law, Martha "Candy" Tate, and four lovely nieces. She will also be missed by her lovely Westminster Oaks neighbors, friends and caregivers whom she appreciated more than there are words.
Due to constraints imposed by COVID-19, there is no memorial service currently scheduled. In Betty Sue's memory, please find a way to put these favorite words of hers into your daily walk:
If you can't be a highway then just be a trail,
If you can't be the sun be a star;
It isn't in size that you win or you fail
Be the Best of Whatever You Are.
Gifts, in loving memory of Betty Sue, can be made to Westminster Communities Foundation Ora Kromhout Employee Scholarship Fund, 4449 Meandering Way, Tallahassee, FL 32308; or to Big Bend Hospice Foundation, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL 32308 (www.bigbendhospice.org
).