Services
Lying in State
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tanner Chapel A.M.E. Church
Wake
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tanner Chapel A.M.E. Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
501 West Orange Avenue
Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Bettye D. Bryant Obituary
Quincy - It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the transition from Earth to Glory of Missionary Dr. Bettye D. Bryant on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 AM. The body will lie in state from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Bradwell Mortuary on May 24, 2019. Visitation will continue at Tanner Chapel A.M.E. Church from 4 PM to 6 PM followed by a Wake Service from 6 PM to 8 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12 Noon at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 501 West Orange Avenue, Tallahassee, Florida, Bishop Adam J. Richardson, eulogist. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of sixty-two years Dr. Clarence L. Bryant, Sr.; son, Elder Dr. Clarence L. Bryant, Jr.; daughter, Sarita R. Bryant; granddaughter, Bria M. Wesley, all of Quincy, Florida; sister, Ruby J. Everett, Orlando, Florida; brother Willie Davis, Jr. (Marie), Havana, FL; sister-in-law, Carolyn Davis, Mobile, AL; brother-in-law, Hernon Henderson, Sr., Havana, Florida; Godson, Anthony Jamison, Atlanta, Georgia and a host of other loving family and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 23, 2019
