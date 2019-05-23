|
Dr. Bettye D. Bryant
Quincy - It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the transition from Earth to Glory of Missionary Dr. Bettye D. Bryant on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 AM. The body will lie in state from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Bradwell Mortuary on May 24, 2019. Visitation will continue at Tanner Chapel A.M.E. Church from 4 PM to 6 PM followed by a Wake Service from 6 PM to 8 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12 Noon at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 501 West Orange Avenue, Tallahassee, Florida, Bishop Adam J. Richardson, eulogist. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of sixty-two years Dr. Clarence L. Bryant, Sr.; son, Elder Dr. Clarence L. Bryant, Jr.; daughter, Sarita R. Bryant; granddaughter, Bria M. Wesley, all of Quincy, Florida; sister, Ruby J. Everett, Orlando, Florida; brother Willie Davis, Jr. (Marie), Havana, FL; sister-in-law, Carolyn Davis, Mobile, AL; brother-in-law, Hernon Henderson, Sr., Havana, Florida; Godson, Anthony Jamison, Atlanta, Georgia and a host of other loving family and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 23 to May 24, 2019