Beulah Bruce GregoryTallahassee - Beulah Bruce Gregory, was born January 9, 1930 to the late Efram Bruce & Flora Hinton Bruce, in Tallahassee, Florida. She was the first daughter of six children born out of their union. Beulah worked for the city of Tallahassee for 30 years. Beulah was a life-long member of Flipper Chapel A.M.E Church. She was a graduate of FAMU and a dedicated member of FAMU's alumni board.Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, both maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts and uncles, and her beloved siblings, Rev. Johnny "JB", (Eunice), (Gussie Mae), Rev. Dr. Yale "YB", Clifton (Louise) and Marvin (Edna Mae); brother-in-law, Ernest James Sr.; nephews, Marvin Jr, YB Jr, Earnest Jr, and Jeremiah.Beulah is survived by her daughter, Gwendolyn Peters; granddaughter, Jori Peters (Fran); son/nephew, Johnny S. James (Debbie); her beloved sister, Coline Bruce James; sister-in-law, Gloria Bruce; a host of nieces and nephews, and an infinite number of friends.Viewing will be from 10 AM to 6 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Strong and Jones Funeral Home. Private family viewing will be 6 PM- 7 PM.Funeral service will be 12:00 (Noon) Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center 2344 Lake Bradford Rd. with burial at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.