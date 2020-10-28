1/1
Beulah Bruce Gregory
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beulah Bruce Gregory

Tallahassee - Beulah Bruce Gregory, was born January 9, 1930 to the late Efram Bruce & Flora Hinton Bruce, in Tallahassee, Florida. She was the first daughter of six children born out of their union. Beulah worked for the city of Tallahassee for 30 years. Beulah was a life-long member of Flipper Chapel A.M.E Church. She was a graduate of FAMU and a dedicated member of FAMU's alumni board.

Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, both maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts and uncles, and her beloved siblings, Rev. Johnny "JB", (Eunice), (Gussie Mae), Rev. Dr. Yale "YB", Clifton (Louise) and Marvin (Edna Mae); brother-in-law, Ernest James Sr.; nephews, Marvin Jr, YB Jr, Earnest Jr, and Jeremiah.

Beulah is survived by her daughter, Gwendolyn Peters; granddaughter, Jori Peters (Fran); son/nephew, Johnny S. James (Debbie); her beloved sister, Coline Bruce James; sister-in-law, Gloria Bruce; a host of nieces and nephews, and an infinite number of friends.

Viewing will be from 10 AM to 6 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Strong and Jones Funeral Home. Private family viewing will be 6 PM- 7 PM.

Funeral service will be 12:00 (Noon) Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center 2344 Lake Bradford Rd. with burial at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved