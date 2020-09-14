1/1
Beulah M. Sparks
Beulah M. (Butler) Sparks passed away on September 12 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

She was born on May 24, 1930 in Brownstown, Indiana, the daughter of Walter D. and Lorena (Banks) Butler, both of whom preceded her in death. On November 20, 1948 she married Robert E. Sparks of Seymour, Indiana.

As the wife of a radio personality, Beulah and her family lived in several places around the Midwest, but Bloomington, Indiana became home. She was a homemaker, but also worked outside the home.

At one of those jobs, she worked near the Indiana University athletic complex, becoming a well-known figure to players, coaches and administrators. After the death of her husband, she retired and moved to Tallahassee in 2006.

Beulah was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene of Tallahassee, where she loved to worship and visit with friends. She was an avid listener of gospel music.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Walter John Butler, and two sisters, Eva Robertson and Mary Catherine Huerta.

She is survived by a daughter, Sandy Y. Bode of Seymour, Indiana and two sons, Robert J. Sparks (Susan) of Tallahassee and Richard J. Sparks of Bloomington, Indiana.

Also surviving are five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A family funeral service will be held in Indiana.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
