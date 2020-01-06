|
Beverley Gene Baker
Tallahassee - Beverley Gene Baker (87), died January 4, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born May 28, 1932, in Palatka, FL. to Albert Beverley Baker and Jean Elizabeth Wilson Baker.
Gene graduated high school in June, 1950 as salutatorian of his class. He was also a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Eagle Scout. He graduated from the University of the South at Sewanee, Tennessee with a BA in political science in 1954 and from Emory University in Atlanta with an MA in Political science—International Relations, in 1955.
He was inducted into the Army in 1955, and was an intelligence clerk in the G-2 section of Headquarters Infantry Division. Gene was discharged early in 1957 upon the unexpected death of his father and returned home to run the local family-owned newspaper. He served in the active reserve until 1962. Following the sale of the newspaper in 1958 he attended the School of Library Science at Florida State University, where he received a MS in Library Science in 1962.
Gene subsequently served as librarian for the Florida Legislative Reference Bureau. In 1975 he became director of the newly created Division of Legislative Library Services under the Joint Legislative Management Committee, where he retired in 1994.
Gene married Kathryn Sikes Baker in 1979. He was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn, a step-son Rusty Atkinson and a step-daughter Christy Lynn Atkinson. He is survived by his stepchildren; Rick Atkinson (wife Diane), Kathy Ramsay (husband Michael), and Hinton Baker, and 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Gene was a very kind and loving gentleman that will truly be missed by all that knew him. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. If interested, please send any contributions in his memory to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Atkinson family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020