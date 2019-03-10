|
Beverly Harter Thayer
Tallahassee - Beverly Harter Thayer, beloved wife and mother, after suffering from a lengthy illness , met her heavenly Father on March 4, 2019. She is survived by her three children; Deborah Hesse, Patricia Ormerod, Al Thayer, and several grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred V. Thayer, Jr.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019