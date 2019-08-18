|
|
Beverly Joan Pitts
Tallahassee - Beverly Waldron Pitts, age 86, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Martin O. and Nellie Hunt Waldron She was born in Eastman, Georgia and raised in Camilla, Georgia where she enjoyed the rural lifestyle and concentrated on her studies in the one-room schoolhouse.
After graduating high school, she married Harold E. Pitts in 1952 in Camilla, Georgia. They lived in Tallahassee and Pensacola, Florida before permanently relocating to Tallahassee where she had resided for the last 54 years. She was a longtime employee of Florida State University College of Business Office of the Dean before her retirement in 2003. FSU football Saturdays were a favorite recurring event for her, and she would open her home to friends and family to enjoy the festivities and celebrate - more often than not - a Seminoles victory. Her other hobbies included reading John D. MacDonald novels, researching family genealogy, appreciating antiques, and traveling to interesting places. Her vacations to the Georgia mountains were a constant source of enjoyment.
Beverly is survived by her five children; Martin, Barbara Griffin, Helen Gunn (Tommy), John, and Susan Johnson (Randy), two brothers; Allan Waldron (Louise) of Tallahassee, and Lynn Waldron of Walla Walla, Washington, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren to whom she was affectionately known as Mia. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harold Pitts, her sister, Helen Miller and her brother, Martin Waldron. A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (www.komen.org).
Scotti Thompson of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Pitts family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019