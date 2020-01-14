|
Beverly Warren Gregory
Tallahassee - Beverly Kirby Warren Gregory passed away on January 9, 2020 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC.
Beverly was a resident of Tallahassee, FL since 1978. She was born February 4, 1949 in Pikeville, NC. She was the oldest daughter of Jasper (Jack) and Ramona Kirby. Beverly graduated from East Carolina University in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in English Education. She taught high school English in Fort Myers and Panama City, FL before joining the Florida Department of Education in Tallahassee in 1981. She retired as Bureau Chief of Educator Certification in 2012. During her career, she earned a master's degree in Educational Leadership (Administration and Supervision) from Florida State University in 1986.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Lauren, who she adored and was her greatest joy and her husband William Nathan (Nat) Applewhite of Tallahassee, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is also survived by her brother, Jerry, and his wife Phyllis Kirby of Goldsboro, NC and her sister, Kimberly and husband John Nicholson of Raleigh, NC and nephew Daniel Kirby and nieces Dana and husband Johnny Johnson and Lindsey Nicholson.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from 11:00am - noon at Seymour Funeral Home with a service to celebrate Beverly's life at 12:00pm in the chapel. Interment will follow at Pikeville Cemetery. There will be a small memorial held in Tallahassee. Details will be released at a later date.
Flowers are welcomed or memorial donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020