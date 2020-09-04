Beverlye Holt
Tallahassee - Beverlye Ann Vining Holt, 89, of Tallahassee, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 02, 2020.
A daughter of the late Freeman Judson Vining, Sr. and the late Susie Gray Sellers Vining, she was born in Jacksonville, Florida on February 22, 1931. She married the love of her life, Robert "Don" Holt, on October 9th, 1953, and set a fine example of Christian marriage for 66 years until his passing on November 11, 2019. In addition to Don and her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Timothy Jacques "Tim" Holt and her brothers, Freeman Judson Vining, Jr. and Rodney Lamar Vining.
Beverlye was a proud American and worked as a telephone operator and was an active member at First Baptist Church, where she participated in many activities, and loved her Early Risers Sunday School Class. A southern lady of many talents, she enjoyed sewing for her family and friends. As well, making porcelain dolls by hand and ceramic crafts which she often gifted to family, neighbors and friends. Doing for others brought her great joy. However, her passions were following JESUS, and caring for and spending fun times with her family.
Her family fondly remembers how she attended all of her children's and grandchildren's plethora of activities and events. Numerous softball, soccer and volleyball games, even playing alongside some of them.
Survivors include her; children, Teresa Ann "Tere" Holt (Tommy) Tucker, Emily Sue Holt (Pat) Brown and Carol Jean Holt Ham; grandchildren, Sondra Elizabeth (Tray) Brittle, Amber Lynn (Nick) Sroka, Brian Robert Ham, Jason Ward Ham and David Mathias Ham; great-grandchildren, Morgan Leah Brittle, Karsyn Elizabeth Brittle, Carter William Sroka, Oliver Wright Sroka and Leine Mae Sroka. She is also survived by a sister, Jackie Vining; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to: Encompass Rehab, The Grove Assisted Living and Abbey Funeral Home.
Her life and God's goodness will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the beautiful Tallahassee National Cemetery, where she will be interred with her husband. The Holt family hopes you will participate in Beverlye's DRIVE BY service! Memorial donations may be made to the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention at www.imb.org/Lottie-Moon-Christmas-offering
or call 1-(804)353-0150. Online condolences maybe expressed to the family at www.abbeyfh.com
. Pictures and videos can also be viewed on the website.