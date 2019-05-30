Services
Lifesong Funerals & Cremations
20 S. Duval St
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-1111
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Wakulla Springs State Park
Resources
Bill O'Neal


1940 - 2019
Bill O'Neal Obituary
Bill O'Neal

Crawfordville - William (Bill) F. O'Neal, 78, aka 'The Real Deal Bill O'Neal' or 'Uncle Bill,' died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Margaret Dozier Hospice House in Tallahassee. He was a resident of Crawfordville.

Bill retired from McKenzie Tank Lines after 42 years of service. He was an avid and winning sprint/skeeter car driver in his earlier days and continued as a spectator (and sometimes pit crew) in the sport until his death. Bill and Pam enjoyed offshore fishing and spent many days out on the water when they lived in Mashes Sands.

Bill is survived by his wife, Pamela Reid O'Neal; son, Todd O'Neal (Michelle); daughters, Terri Schaffer (Norman); Lesli Sullivan and Mikki Whaley; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, June 30th at Wakulla Springs State Park. Lifesong (850/627.1111 or lifesongfunerals.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 30, 2019
