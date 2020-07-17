Bill Wells
Plainview - Bill Wells, 86, of Plainview passed away Monday July 13, 2020.
Billy Ray Wells was born July 4, 1934 in Duncan, Oklahoma to J.V. and Winnie Viola Wells. Bill married the love of his life Blanche Wells in 1956 and had 3 children. Bill and Blanche owned and operated several GM car dealerships, one in Morton Texas, Quincy Florida, and Bill Wells Chevrolet here in Plainview. Bill was very supportive of the communities where he worked and lived and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed attending basketball games and was a season pass holder at Texas Tech. Bill was a member of the Plainview Country Club and various other organizations.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Blanche.
Survivors include his three children Sabrina Tidwell of Corsicana TX, Raylene Blocker of Crawfordville Fl, and Jay Mark Wells of Tallahassee Fl; six grandchildren, Mikella Hawkins, Crystal Arisme, DeLinda Long, Craig Blocker, Thomas Dowling, Jasper Wells and ten great grandchildren.
In Lieu of flower the family request donations be made to St.Jude Children's Hospital. Due to the ongoing fight with COVID-19 a memorial service may be held at a later date.
