Billie Irene Thompson Milner



Billie Irene Thompson Milner, age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at UF Health Center in Gainesville, Florida after a brief illness. Billie had resided at Riverwood Health & Rehabilitation Center in Starke, Florida for the past two years after living with her son and daughter in law, Bob & Carol Milner, in Starke.



Billie was born in Jacksonville, Florida on September 26, 1927, to Alvin Newton Thompson and Jay Bodiford Thompson. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High school in 1945 and married Robert W. (Bob) Milner on June 7, 1947, a marriage which lasted 63 years until Bob's death in 2009. Bob & Billie had 6 sons and the family had lived in Tallahassee since 1976 where Billie remained until moving to Starke in 2014. Billie was an excellent seamstress making most of the boy's clothes when they were young as well as many majorette outfits for high school girls. She was an outstanding athlete who played women's softball until her late 50s and was a long-time member of Fellowship Baptist Church.



Billie worked for the Florida Department of Health for 15 years before retiring then volunteered at the Tallahassee Senior Center which she thoroughly enjoyed. She made her famous chocolate chip cookies for neighbors and anyone in need, as well as all of her grandchildren. Billie was preceded in death by her husband Robert W. (Bob) Milner, her 5th son Anthony S (Tony) Milner, and her sister Mary Stafford Crabill of Jacksonville. She is survived by her 5 sons: Richard Milner of Harrison, Arkansas; Mark (Lynn) Milner of Tallahassee; Robert W. (Bob) Milner, Jr (Carol) of Starke, Fl.; Kevin (Heather) Milner of Green Bay, Wisconsin and John (Paula) Milner of Tallahassee; her brother Tom Thompson of Vidor, Texas; brother James Thompson of Lake City, Florida and her sister Joann Bazzell of Union, SC. She also is survived by and loved her 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.



Due to the pandemic, a memorial service is not yet planned. A private interment is planned at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made in Billie's memory to Madison St. Baptist Church, 900 W. Madison St, Starke, Fl. 32091. Expressions of love may be mailed to 1417 Debra St, Starke, Fl. 32091. Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home of Starke is in charge of arrangements.









