Billie June Clark, 73, of Tallahassee, Florida passed away on May, 21, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Billie was born in Jasper, Alabama in 1946, the daughter of William and Ella Booth. Billie graduated from Chattahoochee High School and Florida State University and retired from the Florida Department of Financial Services after 30 years of service.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judy Ryan, and niece, Sherry Fulcher. Billie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Stephen Clark; sister, Terry Ann Fulcher (David), and daughter, June Mobley (Paul).
In keeping her wishes, no formal services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or St. Francis Wildlife Association.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 22 to May 24, 2020