Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie June Clark


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie June Clark Obituary
Billie June Clark, 73, of Tallahassee, Florida passed away on May, 21, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Billie was born in Jasper, Alabama in 1946, the daughter of William and Ella Booth. Billie graduated from Chattahoochee High School and Florida State University and retired from the Florida Department of Financial Services after 30 years of service.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judy Ryan, and niece, Sherry Fulcher. Billie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Stephen Clark; sister, Terry Ann Fulcher (David), and daughter, June Mobley (Paul).

In keeping her wishes, no formal services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or St. Francis Wildlife Association.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -