Billy Bassett King
Chattahoochee - Billy Bassett King died at his home in Chattahoochee, Gadsden County, Florida on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born in Chattahoochee on October 26, 1925, he was the only child born to the union of Burryl Albert King and Nora Marie Bassett King. His maternal families were land grant pioneers in Jackson and Gadsden Counties, coming from Bibb County, Georgia in the late 1840's, shortly after Florida became a state. He was related by blood or marriage to many of the families who settled Gadsden County.
Billy graduated from Chattahoochee High School in 1943. He enlisted in the United States Army on March 14, 1945, and served as a chaplain's aide during WWII. He was with the army of occupation in Japan. Following discharge from the army, he enrolled in the University of Florida where he majored in horticulture and music. While attending the University, he was in the men's glee club, where he was the 1st tenor soloist. Friends will remember him as a passionate Gator fan. Billy was a life time member of the First United Methodist Church in Chattahoochee, where he sang in the choir for many years and was director of the choir for several years. In January 1951, he was employed in Tallahassee at the Motor Vehicle Commission and worked there for over 42 years. He was the Department of Motor Vehicle License Plate Administrator at the time of his retirement in August 1993. Following retirement, he pursued his passion and love of flowers working as a floral designer at Tallahassee Nurseries until 2004. Billy loved living in Chattahoochee and despite working in Tallahassee for over fifty years, he never moved from the home where he grew up on West Marion Street. Billy loved his friends, his church, music and his garden. He was an accomplished horticulturist and floral designer, and will long be remembered for the glorious floral arrangements he created for so many special occasions in Gadsden County, as well as for state occasions in Tallahassee. He brought beauty into the lives of many people with his creations. He is survived by his cousins F. Scott Bassett (Kathy) of Lakeland, John Bassett (Euglenia) of Tallahassee, Carol Carter of Tallahassee and Jim (Keri) Bassett of Quincy, and many dearly beloved friends. The family wishes to acknowledge their appreciation for the excellent health care and friendship provided to Billy for many years by Dr. Roy Forman of Capital Health Plan of Tallahassee. Tamara Hudson and Kayla McClamma of Covenant Hospice of Marianna were his "angels" and they provided remarkable care, compassion and humor to Billy this past year. We are also deeply appreciative of the generosity and countless kindnesses shared with him by friends Betty Carter, Champ and Virginia James, Jill Williams, Sheila and Andy Blount, Sam and Nell Cunningham, Victoria Arnold, Lu Vickers and so many others from the Chattahoochee community. Special thanks also to Ryan Neel, Lillie Eggleton and Samantha Loh who have been the most wonderful caregivers during his final days, and who made it possible for him to live at home until his passing. Graveside inurnment services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday July 27, 2019, at the family plot, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, Gadsden County, Florida. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Chattahoochee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from July 24 to July 26, 2019