Billy Calvin Williams
Tallahassee - Billy Calvin Williams, age 72, passed away February 22, 2019 at his home. He was born in Thomasville, Georgia and raised in Madison, Florida where he worked for his dad and learned building construction and carpentry. He attended Madison County High School and played on the football team. After high school, he joined the US Marine Corps, completed his basic training at Parris Island, South Carolina, became a tanker and rose to the rank of Sergeant and received an honorable discharge. After leaving the Marine Corps, he began a lifelong, successful career in sales and service.
Billy began his career as an insurance agent in 1972 as a Farm Bureau Agency Manager in Perry, Florida. While living in Perry, he served as chairman of the Taylor County Development Authority and was instrumental in bringing Tom Foods to Perry. He also participated in the Perry Jaycees and was a member of Perry Elks Clubs.
In 1982, Bill relocated to Tallahassee, Florida where he founded Bill C. Williams Agency, Inc. and represented Cotton States Insurance Company. As a Cotton States Agent, he was awarded the President's Campaign Award nine times and the President's Round Table Award twice. In 2011, Bill merged the Cotton States Agency with his wife Coley's Independent Agency to become the current Williams Insurance Agency of Tallahassee, Inc. He was still working with his wife at the time of his death.
Bill was a fan of FSU Seminoles and an FSU Booster. He and his wife Coley attended home football games and traveled to numerous away games. Bill was also past president of the Tallahassee Quarterback Club. He enjoyed boating, fishing, scuba diving and spear fishing, but his lifelong passion was playing golf with his friends. Bill loved life and was respected and loved by all his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Coley Williams, two sons; Brian Wilson (Quety) and Rhett Wilson (Lindsey), five grandchildren; Quety Wilson, Chase Wilson, Ryan Wilson Beau Wilson and Everett Wilson, and one brother, Gene Williams (Angie).
Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Rd. with a memorial service to follow at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .
Scotti Thompson is assisting the Williams family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019