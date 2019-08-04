|
Billy Edward Cooper
Rome, GA - Mr. Billy Edward Cooper, age 80, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Mr. Cooper was born in Tallahassee, FL on February 24, 1939, son of the late V. L. Cooper and the late Christine Eubanks Cooper Alderson. He was a 1957 graduate of Darlington School. He attended Pearl River Junior College in Mississippi and graduated from Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, TN with a B. S. degree in Political Science. Mr. Cooper served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with State Mutual Insurance Company in Rome, GA. After having worked at the Y. M. C. A. early in his years, he continued to be an active volunteer. He was also a youth coach at the Boys Club for many years. Mr. Cooper was a member of First Baptist Church of Rome.
Survivors include his wife, the former Patricia "Patsy" Kelly, to whom he was married on June 18, 1966; a daughter, Christi Cooper Cates (Bruce), Rome; a son, Todd Cooper (Ashley), Jefferson, GA; 4 grandchildren, Anna Katherine Cates and Cooper Cates, both of Rome, and Ava Grace Cooper and Emma Kay Cooper, both of Jefferson, GA; Step Brother, Tom Alderson (Pat) of Longwood, FL.
Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Rome. A private interment followed later in Georgia National Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019