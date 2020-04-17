|
|
Billy Gordon ("B.G.") Morris
Tallahassee - Billy Gordon Morris, 84, of Tallahassee died on April 17, 2020 at Your Life Memory Center. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Aileen; daughters Andrea Morris, Kristina Wahlen (Jeff) and Teresa Reineke (John); four grandsons, Benjamin and Daniel Wahlen and Chase and Charlie Reineke; brother Milton ("Hank") Morris (Judy) of Guyton, GA; and sister, Lynda Mills (Brooks) of Dillon, SC.
Billy Morris was born on September 10, 1935 in Latta, SC to Henry and Lucille Morris, who predeceased him. He was graduated from Latta High School in 1953 and received a bachelors of science in civil engineering (B.S.C.E.) from the Citadel (Charleston, SC) in 1957. After graduation, he began a long public service career with what is now the Florida Department of Transportation. He started with FDOT in Bradenton, where he spent two years in an engineering training program for construction and then served as a maintenance engineer for the Tampa/St. Pete area. He became a professional engineer in 1964. He joined the Florida State Turnpike Authority as director of maintenance and engineering and later rejoined the FDOT when the turnpike authority merged with FDOT. He moved with his family to Tallahassee in 1968 and lived there for most of his 35-year career. While in Tallahassee, he held a variety of different maintenance positions, represented the State of Florida on several national transportation committees and retired from FDOT as State Safety Engineer in 1992, "while he could still climb mountains."
Bill also served his community as a volunteer. He was an active member of the Thomasville Road Baptist Church and helped his church in many positions, the last being the flower ministry. He spent 15 years volunteering for Meals on Wheels, assisted with the Christmas Connection, was Vice President of the Lincoln High School PTO and especially loved coaching football and other sports for his grandsons. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, a dedicated Florida State fan and loved traveling the world with his wife.
Due to COVID-19 considerations, Bill will be remembered with a family-only grave-side service. Donations in lieu of flowers or in honor of Bill can be made to: Alzheimer Project, 301 East Tharpe Street, Tallahassee, Fl 32303; Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 or Thomasville Road Baptist Church Flower Ministry, 3131 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, Fl 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020