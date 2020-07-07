1/
Billy James Thomas
Billy James Thomas

Tallahassee - Mr. Billy James Thomas, 59 years of age, of Tallahassee, FL, departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Wanda F. Thomas, Tallahassee, FL, one son, Johnathan Thomas (Rachel), West Palm Beach Garden, FL, three brothers, Henry Thomas (Jeanette), Tallahassee, FL, George Thomas, Willie Thomas, both of Quitman, GA, three sisters, Lillie Hollis, Mamie Curtis, both of Quitman, GA, Joyce Brooks (Charles), Dixie, GA. Visitation will be from 3pm - 6 pm, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Mortuary, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be 11:00am, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, FL and burial will be 12:00pm, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Tallahassee National Cemetery, Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL. Williams Funeral Home will be providing the service for the Thomas family.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home
JUL
13
Burial
12:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
