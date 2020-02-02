|
Billy K Faurot
Blountstown - Billy K Faurot, the son of George Arthur and Nina Phelps Faurot, was born in Marianna, Florida, Sept. 8 1923 and was inducted into the US Army Artillery in early 1943. He transferred to the Army Air Corps in 1943. He entered the Cadet Program at Keesler Field, MS, and his training was at Moorhead, MN, Santa Ana, CA, Blythe, CA, Ontario, CA and Marfa, TX. He transitioned to B17pilot training at Roswell AFB, NM and MacDill AFB, Tampa, FL where he was assigned a crew and prepared for combat. At Hunter Field, Savannah, GA he was assigned a B17 to fly to England. He served in the 388 Bomb Group, 560th Squadron, 8th Air Force and was stationed in Knettishall, England. His crew flew 17 missions over Europe and just before the war ended, they flew three food missions to the starving Dutch and Germans. He was discharged in October, 1945 while at Peterson Field in Colorado Springs, CO, preparing to go to the Pacific as a B29 Pilot when the war ended.
In 1943 he married Abbye Ayers, a gg-granddaughter of Capt. John Ayers who fought in the Indian Wars with Gen. Andrew Jackson. Billy and Abbye are the parents of Barbara Nash (David), Arthur Faurot (Melba), Leslie Hand (Eddie), Spencer Faurot (Charleen) and Alan Faurot (Jane). After the war Billy went into the laundry business and worked for Southern Airways as a pilot instructor for the US military service, and at the close of the training schools he worked for Southern Airways as a commercial airline pilot and was a helicopter instructor for the US Army in Fort Wolters, TX until the program closed. He was City Manager of Blountstown, Florida, Hospital Administrator, and retired from the State of Florida in1989.
Billy is also grandfather to Lisa Nash, Sam Nash (Gwen), Adam Faurot (Christy), Ben Faurot (Katie), Amy Hand, Alison Manning (James), Seth Faurot (Holly), Stacie Gemmer (Chris), Shallen Thomas (Matt), Alana Faurot, Leah Hounsel (Ryan), Sarah Farout, and great-grandfather to 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 10:00 AM CST until service time at 11:00 AM at the Blountstown First Baptist Church. Interment will be at Boggs Cemetery.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020