Blanca Perez


1933 - 2020
Blanca Perez Obituary
Blanca Perez

Tallahassee - Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Blanca Perez, entered her eternal rest on Monday, April 13th. She was born in Matanzas, Cuba on August 25th, 1933 to Mariana and Juan Balantine Perez. After leaving Cuba in 1968, Blanca lived in Key West, Florida with her late husband, Jose Salgado. She is survived by her daughter, Magda Caridad Manning, three grandchildren (Brandon Manning, Cameron Manning, Sr. and Mariana Manning), and three great-grandchildren (Leone Manning, Cameron Manning, Jr. and Harmony Manning) along with an extended family still in Cuba. Private services will be held in Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
