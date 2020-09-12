Bob Sullivan
Tallahassee - Robert "Bob" Essley Sullivan age 70 of Tallahassee, Fl passed away on September 8, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born June 12, 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts to the late Robert and Florence Sullivan.
Bob was the founder and Owner of Bob's Auto Repair for 40 years. Having grown up an Airforce "Brat" Bob lived in 17 states and 4 countries, his favorite being Spain. He made Tallahassee his home for the last 41 years.
He was known for his love and support of FSU Football, everything Disney and Salt water fishing. His greatest catch was a 800lb Black Marlin in Costa Rica.
Bob always said "my best friends are my family" He is survived by his 3 sons and 3 daughters; Sean Bailey (wife Virginia), Shane Bailey (wife Kelly), Misty Sullivan Moderau (husband Daniel), Christina Sullivan Petruzzi, Ryan Sullivan (wife Arielle), Melissa Sullivan (husband Zack); 8 grandchildren Alexis Sullivan (husband Alex), Ashley Perkins, Jacob Altmiller, Emily Bailey, Erin Bailey, Ryan Bailey, Aidan Sullivan, Giovanni Petruzzi and 1 great grandchild Braxton Marquez. Bob is also survived by his furry best friends and loyal companions Little Bear, Caesar and Koda. Numerous cousins and friends also survive to carry on his legacy of pure love and strength.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Bob's Auto Repair 2293 Lake Bradford Rd. Tallahassee, Fl 32310. The family will have a private service at his favorite spot, the beach, at a later date.
Susie Mozolic is assisting the family with their arrangements.