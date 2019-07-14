|
Bob Wilisch
Havana - On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, Robert "Bob" C. Wilisch, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 72.
Bob was born July 24, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Carl and Alma Wilisch. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran, having served in the Marine Corps. He was a passionate man and the ultimate gentleman. He enjoyed fishing and golfing with his good buddies, dancing with his adoring wife and family members, watching FSU Football and Women's Softball, playing Senior softball, telling a good joke, making football wagers with his niece Beth and he loved country music (particularly Merle Haggard).
Bob was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. His wife put it best that she "married a man who any woman would be proud to call her husband." He was a wonderful husband, an exceptional father to his son, Alex Wilisch and his daughter Diane DiDonato, as well as a great G-Pa to his grandson, Cassius. Our "BobMan" loved his family and cared deeply for their well being. In their time together, he passed on his love of fishing to his Grandson, Cassius and it's already apparent that he will one day pass that same love on to his children. He was not afraid to show how much he cared to those he loved. His smile was infectious. Above all, he was loved. In the end, he had more love to offer than he had time.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sandra, his sister, Nancy Hughes, his children, Diane and Alex, his grandson, Cassius, and nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list, but are not forgotten. He was given the gift of life and now he has to give it back.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at the National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Florida. Casual attire encouraged. In lieu of flowers please make your donations to the Vietnam Veterans of America 096, an organization that was near and dear to Bob's heart. https://vva.org/chapter/vva-chapter-096/
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 14, 2019