Bobby Eugene Watford
Crawfordville - Bobby Watford - 81 of Tallahassee, passed away at his daughter's residence, in Las Vegas, NV, on April 10, 2019 after a period of illness. He was an US Air Force Veteran and retiree from the Florida Department of Transportation. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years - Betty Watford; his daughter & son-in-law, Jeanine & Dean Marquis; his son & daughter-in-law, Robert Jeffrey & Monica Watford; his son & daughter-in-law, James & Tammy Watford; his five grandchildren, Tyler Hardison, Alanna Marquis, Lacie Watford, Luke Watford & Kane Watford; his sister, Juanita Tindell and many fond nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 25th 2019 at St. Marks Cemetery, Wakulla County, Florida. The Watford Family is being served by the professional and caring staff of Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 21, 2019