Bobby Lee Spratt



Bobby Lee Spratt was born in Wacissa, Florida on March 13, 1938. He graduated into Heaven on May 27, 2020. Bobby was the son of Asa James Spratt and Ivey D. Brooks Spratt and brother to Betty J. Spratt (Danny) Monroe. Remaining to cherish his memory are his daughter Brenda Lee Spratt, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends will also remember him fondly. After high school, Bobby joined the United States Navy where he served on carrier ships and toured the orient. He owned and operated Spratt's Crown and Bridge dental lab for 44 years. Nearing retirement, he moved back to his home in Wacissa where he enjoyed his friends, "hot-rod" vehicles, dogs and fishing stories. A celebration of life service will be held in the Bethpage Cemetery on Saturday June 6th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.. The family appreciates your prayers and love. Independent Funeral Home of Quincy is assisting with arrangements.









