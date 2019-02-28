|
|
Bobby Long
Tallahassee - Celebration of Life Memorial Services for Bobby Long, 70, of Tallahassee, FL, are at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Family Worship Center, Cairo, GA. Pastor Johnny H. Moore will officiate. Mr. Long passed away at his home in Tallahassee, FL, on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Mr. Long was born on September 12, 1948, in Douglas, GA, to the late Johnnie Long and Martha Giddens Long. On August 13, 1967, he married Jean Woodward Long, who survives. He retired as the Assistant Bureau Chief, Department of Financial Services for the State of Florida. He was a member of Family Worship Center.
Survivors include: his wife of 51 years, Jean Woodward Long of Tallahassee, FL; daughter, Lou Long (Rachael) of Tallahassee, FL; son, Robbie Long (Jennifer) of Cairo, GA; grandchildren, Jenna Long of Cairo, GA, Trace Cone of Tallahassee, FL; brother, John Long (Betty) of Douglas, GA; sisters, Betty Coley (WL) of Douglas, GA, Opal Hodges of Jacksonville, FL; sister-in-law, Theresa Long of Orange Park, FL; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carswell Long.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Long's memory to: Family Worship Center, Building Fund, P. O. Box 402, Cairo, GA 39828.
The family will receive friends at Family Worship Center immediately following the service.
Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019