Bobby R. Burkett
Tallahassee - Bobby R. Burkett, age 86 entered rest September 2, 2019. Bobby was born in Metter, GA and was a longtime resident of Tallahassee. He was with the Florida Highway Patrol for 32 years and retired at the rank of Colonel. Survivors include his wife Dorothy Burkett; four children; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held 12 noon, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019