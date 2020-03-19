Resources
Bonifacia Melegrito Galutera


1958 - 2020
Bonifacia Melegrito Galutera, 61, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A native of Estipona, Pura, Tarlac, Philippines, she was born on May 14, 1958 and has been a resident of Tallahassee since 1997. The family will receive friends starting at 4 PM, Saturday, March 21st at Culley's Meadow Wood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road Chapel.

Survivors include her husband Concordio Lopez Galutera, Jr. of Tallahassee, two daughters: Kerstin Walling and husband Robert Wallingof Tallahassee, Kathryn Needham and husband Jarad Needham of Brooklyn, NY, two sons: JB Concordio Galutera III and wife Rachel Galutera of Atlanta, GA, Kevin Galutera and wife Ashley Galutera of Tallahassee, and 4 grandsons: Cameron Walling, Kellen Walling, Ansel Needham, and Kevin Galutera, Jr.

Sisters: Lorenza Batore and Husband Diosdado of Surrey, BC, Canada, Marcela Lorenzo and husband Galo, Engracia Millo and husband Hugo, Jesusa Wee and husband Oliver, brothers: Sergio Melegrito and wife Elvira, Vicente Melegrito, Pablo Melegrito and wife Auria, all of Pura, Tarlac, Philippines, sister-in-law Maxima Galutera of Dupax del Sur, Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines, sister-in-law Nelia Valenzuela of Tallahassee, sister-in-law Corazon Garcia and husband Dr. Fernando Garcia of Marksville, LA, brother-in-law Manuel Magalad of Fayetteville, GA, brother-in-law Edgar Galutera and wife Marissa of Antipolo, Rizal, Philippines, and brother-in-law Roehl Galutera and wife Catherine of Tallahassee, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Chunk Galutera, fatherAntonio Melegrito, mother Pacita Melegrito, sister Herminia Diaz, mother-in-law Nieves Galutera, father-in-law Concordio Galutera, Sr., sister-in-law Glecy Melegrito, brother-in-law Romulo Galutera, brother-in-law Dr. Amadeo Valenzuela, sister-in-law Daisy Laccay, and sister-in-law Linda Magalad.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date and will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Tallahassee, FL. Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home in Chattahoochee, Florida are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
