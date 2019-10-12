|
|
Bonnie Ann Newtson, 76, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL.
Bonnie was born on September 11, 1943 in DeKalb, IL to parents, Elmer "Tug" and Helen LaVen. She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1961 and soon after, married Bert Newtson. Bonnie moved to Tallahassee, FL in 1978 with her 3 children, Bret, Brenda and Beth. She worked as an office manager/book keeper until her retirement.
Bonnie loved to travel. She planned long distance vacations each summer with her kids and the dog. She loved flying and enjoyed hot air balloon rides. One of her greatest loves was spending time at the beach with her grandchildren. Yellow was her "happy" color and she had it everywhere. Her family and her friends were very special to her.
Bonnie is predeceased by her father Elmer LaVen and mother Helen LaVen. She is survived by her son, Bret (Pam); daughters, Brenda (Mark) and Beth (Ray) all of Tallahassee, FL; brother, Richard (Diana) of Fortuna, CA; grandchildren: Brandon, Cody (Ashley), Evan, Ryan and Cailee; great-grandson, Connor; Nephews, Dusty (Tricia) and Arnie (Shuda); great nephew and nieces.
Her family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019