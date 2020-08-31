Bonnie Corbin Parramore



MT. PLEASANT - Bonnie Corbin Parramore, 93 ½, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1926, to Chester and Laura Corbin, and was an entrepreneur from her childhood in Jackson and Bay counties. Bonnie told of picking up scrap metal and selling it when the junk collector traveled through. As a young adult, she enjoyed working as a car hop at the Tally-Ho in Panama City. Later she returned to her scrap metal "roots" and worked with her husband H. A. "Hooty" Parramore in the surplus business. Bonnie lived independently until weeks before her death - and drove her own car locally until a few months before that.



Favorite memories that Bonnie shared during her final years included the following: learning to ride a motorcycle and being one of the first women in the Panama City area to ride on her own; times with family and friends at Compass Lake; going with her children and their friends to Montgomery, AL for Big BAM concerts; and being a NASCAR fan.



Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, Chester and Laura Corbin; her husband Hooty Parramore; her siblings Millard Corbin, Milton Corbin (Idell), Lillian Corbin, Myrtle Faye Rogers (David), and Louise Rodrigue; her children Andy Parramore (Elaine) and Marie Parramore Reddick (Bobby); her granddaughter Elizabeth Parramore Nix; and her grandson Paul Wiley.



She is survived by her daughter Patricia Parramore Howell (Danny); grandchildren Andrea Parramore Clark, Julie Howell Helter (David), Sarah Marie Howell, Paul Martin Howell, Susan Howell Smoaks (Tony), and Jim Houston Reddick; great-grandchildren Corbyn and Addyson Clark, Seth and Luke Helter, and Andrew Parramore Nix; great-great grandson Asher Wolstencroft; sister-in-law Emmie Corbin; brother-in-law Rodney Rodrigue; and many beloved nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.



Bonnie was a strong advocate for animals and rescued many dogs and cats during her life. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to YouCanMakeADifference, Inc, P.O. Box 1050, Gretna, Florida, 32332, or Partners for Pets, 4011 Maintenance Dr, Marianna, FL 32448.



At her request a very small graveside service will be held.



