Bonnie Harriet Hendry
Bonnie Harriet Hendry (Harriet) passed away peacefully and was received by the Lord she so faithfully served on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Harriet was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and "neighbor" to so many she encountered in her precious life. She was a teacher and administrator in the Leon County Public Schools System for over 30 years; was a faithful member and served as a lay leader, Sunday School teacher, organist and pianist for over 40 years at Calvary and Gray Memorial United Methodist churches; and was involved in incalculable other community activities and initiatives.
Harriet was born in Lake City, Florida in 1940 to Charles and Elizabeth Bunting and was the oldest of three daughters. She graduated from Taylor County High School in 1958 where she was the Homecoming Queen and served as a Majorette. She is a graduate of Florida State University with a master's degree and Certificate in Educational Leadership. She was a faithful member of the Leon County and Florida Retired Teachers Associations, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and numerous church small groups and ministries.
While Harriet had many passions, undoubtedly her two highest priorities in her life were her devotion to her family and her Lord. She lived by example and was devoted until her last breath. While she suffered from advanced dementia, she could and would always still recite one of her absolute favorite scriptures (Numbers 6, 24-26) until her last breath: "May the Lord bless you and protect you. May the Lord smile on you and be gracious to you. May the Lord show you his favor and give you his peace."
Harriet is preceded in death by her mother and father, by her husband Royce Herbert Hendry, Jr., her youngest sister Charlene Paulk, and numerous aunts, uncles, and nephew Greg Burris whom she all loved dearly. She is survived by her two sons and their wives Charles Edward and Angela Hendry (formerly Riley), Jeffrey Herbert and Tim April Hendry (formerly Hixson); grandchildren Courtney Hendry, Grant Hendry, Danielle Hendry and Joshua Hendry; her sister Ann Burris; aunt Valentine Robbie, nieces Ansley Moyer and Allison Gentry, and numerous cousins.
The family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Azalea Gardens for their compassionate and dedicated service to our mother. We are grateful for the peaceful and spiritual environment provided to our dear mother during a difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Alzheimer's Project and/or Big Bend Hospice both tremendous service organizations in Tallahassee.
Due to the Covid pandemic, the family has arranged for a private funeral service at Joe P. Burns Funeral Home in Perry, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The service will be broadcast live on the funeral home Facebook page at 11am. A committal service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery where the public is invited to meet at approximately 11:45 am. Please practice social distancing and the use of a face mask . Friends can also sign the online guest registry at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com