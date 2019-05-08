|
Bonnie Marie Ekwall, 93, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away peacefully Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 30, 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Lloyd and Marie Sutton. She attended Benson High in Omaha as well as Omaha University and Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing as a Cadet Nurse where she received her R.N. degree. She married Merton Ekwall, M.D. in 1946 after meeting him while attending Nursing School. They lived in Santa Barbara, California, Madison, Wisconsin, Norfolk, Nebraska, Winnebago, Wisconsin, and Jacksonville, Florida before arriving in Tallahassee, Florida in 1965. They were happily married for 58 years and had five children. During this time she worked with her husband in his successful medical practice until his retirement.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 50 years and enjoyed working with the Rainbow Girls and Girl Scouts, shaping young lives for over 30 years. She was a member of the American Psychiatric Medical Association Auxiliary, and she participated in the conception of the TCC School of Nursing Program and was a board member for over 20 years. Bonnie loved square dancing, playing bridge, and enjoyed traveling to various destinations worldwide. She was also a member of the Tallahassee Twirlers, Tallahassee Town Club and the Eastern Star.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela Langford and Debra Willis; son, William Ekwall and his wife, Kimberly, all of Tallahassee, FL; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merton Ekwall, M.D.; sons, Randall and Stephen; parents, Marie and Lloyd Sutton; and her sister Frances Sutton Vnuk.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10am at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road with funeral services beginning at 11am.
The family would like to thank Big Bend Hospice for their loving and excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 8, 2019