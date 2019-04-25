Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Reposing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Brailen L. Eason Obituary
Brailen L. Eason

Tallahassee - Brailen Lee Eason, 1month, transitioned Tues. April 22 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 12 noon Sat. April 27 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144., with burial at Floyd Chapel Cemetery. Brailen will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm Fri. April 26. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother: Shanice Hayes; father: Leland Eason; maternal grandparents: Sonya Knight, Clista Hayes; paternal grandparents: Larry and Regina Eason; other relatives & friends
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
