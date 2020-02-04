|
Brandi D. Leland
Tallahassee, FL - Brandi Dreamal Worthen Leland, 41, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, January 30. 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Mt. Zion AME Church, with burial in Magnolia Cemetery, Apalachicola. Viewing-visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at St. Hebron AME Church, Quincy. Brandi was a 1997 graduate of SAIL High School and attended TCC, majoring in Education. Brandie's love and legacy will be treasured forever by her husband, Stephen Leland; children, Christian, Bryce, Caleb, Anna, Stephen Josiah and Lillian; her parents, Reverend Charlie C. and Dreamal Ingram Worthen; brothers, Carlton and Michael Worthen; mother-in-law, Patricia Ann Leland; father-in-law, Gilbert McCloud; and several other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020