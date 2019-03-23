Services Richardson's Family Funeral Care 2627 S Adams St Tallahassee , FL 32301 850-576-4144 Resources More Obituaries for Brandon Chaplin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brandon Chaplin

1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Brandon Chaplin



- - March 4, 1971 - March 17, 2019



Brandon Chaplin was born during a sudden Spring blizzard at 10 minutes past midnight on March 4, 1971, setting his internal clock to life-long night owl. His early years were spent in rural and small town Oklahoma and he loved exploring and walking in the out-of-doors with his mom, his friends, his ever-present dogs and various other critters. Although rambunctious and daring, Brandon was a very kind child with broad intellectual curiosity, a gregarious nature and a deep sense of fairness - all qualities that he carried throughout his life.



In 1979 Brandon and his mother moved to upstate New York, living first in the small villages of Rhinecliff and Rhinebeck before moving to the gatehouse of Rokeby, one of the old Hudson River estates still occupied by the original family. Given the run of their 500 acres of Hudson riverfront, Brandon and his best friend Danny Peterson roamed with great abandon far and wide over forest, field and shore; the very best kind of place to learn about the natural world and all the adventures it holds. While living upstate, Brandon and his mom also experienced the great joys of living in a place with long winters and deep snows: cutting and carrying mounds of firewood, fast and thrilling sled rides down the long winding hills of Rokeby, ice skating the Hudson, and riding in wooden iceboats, brought out of storage for the first time in over fifty years, as the Hudson River froze solid two years in a row during the coldest winters of the 20th century.



The summer after Brandon turned 13, he and his mother moved to New York City and a new round of exploration began as he fell in love with exploring the City and then being part of the Punk scene that was taking place on the lower East side. Brandon attended a public school at first and then Rhodes Academy for a while, before he decided, at age 16, that the City was a better teacher than either of those institutions. In 1989, when Brandon was 18, his mother moved to Los Angeles and he decided to stay in the City. In the City he met Jennie Shepard, a girl from Tallahassee, who later became his first wife, and with whom he moved, first to Norman, Oklahoma to attend film school and then to Los Angeles. They left LA for Tallahassee after the big Northridge earthquake of 1995. He and Jennie divorced in the late 90's, but remained friends to this day.



Tallahassee was great for Brandon, as there was an exploding and vibrant music scene that he quickly became part of, writing songs and fronting his fast-rising punk band, Convicted, then the Lucky Scars and finally The Dix. There were many incredibly talented musicians in these three bands, including Aaron Bullington, Chris Terrell, Sam McChrystal, and Rose Mazzola, but the one person who remained with Brandon over the entire arc of all these great bands was Mike Levin, affectionately known as Mikey Scars, Brandon's main man and blood brother.



During these same wildly creative years he met Adrienne Bell, a local girl that he first shared a house and a dog with, then fell madly in love with, and then married in 2000. Brilliant and beautiful Adrienne was the ever amused and calm center of the whirlwind of Brandon. He counted himself the lucky one and always had a beaming smile whenever Adrienne was around. Their first child, Annabelle, was born in August, 2001, and will be graduating from Leon High this semester. Brandon worked for years at New Leaf Market, first as the supplements manager then, with the expansion of the store, as the very talented specialty manager, making a name for himself among people in the know. After ten years of a fantastic marriage with one child, he and Adrienne decided to have another baby, and Brandon decided to put the band on hold for a while. Their younger daughter, Isabelle, was born in April, 2011, and will be turning 8 years old in two weeks.



Brandon loved being a dad. He put it best in a Facebook post of a photo of the two of them, "My two beautiful babies 4yrs ago. They are so much bigger now but they'll always be my beautiful babies. I can't express how much I love them and how blessed they make me feel every day."



Those of us who knew Brandon feel exactly the same way about him. We love you Brandon and you make us feel blessed to have known you. Brandon died suddenly on March 17, 2019, and is survived by his wife, Adrienne Chaplin, his two daughters, Annabelle Hope Chaplin and Isabelle Mae Chaplin, his mother, Cynthia Hollis, many beloved relatives in Kansas, Oklahoma and elsewhere, as well as countless friends from all over.



We hold you in our hearts forever. Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries